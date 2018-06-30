1 dead after triple shooting near Queen and Spadina

A man is dead and two other people are in hospital after a shooting outside a club downtown on Saturday evening.

It happened around 8 p.m. in front of the Cube nightclub at Queen and Peter streets.

Police said two men, one in his 20s, were taken to hospital in critical condition. One of them has died.

A woman in her 30s has serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Witnesses saw two suspects running north after the shooting. They may have fled in a black SUV or a white car.

Arshia Eskandarifar said he was talking to one of his employees outside his nearby store when the shooting happened.

“We heard the gunshots, and then I saw that people are running,” he said.

“I guess 11, 12 times I heard the gunshots … I looked at the other side of the street. I saw a man lying on the street … The other guy … he was covered in blood and he was asking for help.”

Eskandarifar said he used one of his shirts to apply pressure to the man’s wound.

“He was looking at me. He was saying that he doesn’t want to die,” Eskandarifar recalled. “He was closing his eyes so I just slapped him one or two times to keep him awake. I told him, ‘Dude, don’t die on me.'”

Two bystanders said they were eating at a nearby restaurant when they heard the gunfire.

“We were at Bar Hop there just on the patio and we heard probably at least 10 gunshots,” Jennifer Grott said. “We thought it was fireworks for Canada Day.

“We looked over and saw a lot of people running down Peter Street. Then we saw a black SUV, tinted windows, speed off. we saw a white Bentley stop and the guys look around for bullet holes.”