Boy, 15, seriously injured in North York shooting

A teen boy is in hospital in serious condition after a shooting in North York on Saturday.

Toronto police said around 4:30 p.m., the 15-year-old walked over to a fundraising carnival at a church near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue and then collapsed.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Paramedics say he is in serious condition but will survive.

It’s unclear where the shooting took place, and there’s no word yet on suspects.