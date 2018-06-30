Loading articles...

Boy, 15, seriously injured in North York shooting

Last Updated Jun 30, 2018 at 7:12 pm EDT

Police cordon off a church in North York where a teen was found shot on June 30, 2018. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

A teen boy is in hospital in serious condition after a shooting in North York on Saturday.

Toronto police said around 4:30 p.m., the 15-year-old walked over to a fundraising carnival at a church near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue and then collapsed.

He was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Paramedics say he is in serious condition but will survive.

It’s unclear where the shooting took place, and there’s no word yet on suspects.

Police investigate after a teen was found shot in North York on June 30, 2018. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry
Police investigate after a teen was found shot in North York on June 30, 2018. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies