Heftier fines for Quebec drivers, cyclists come into effect today

Last Updated Jun 30, 2018 at 11:20 am EDT

MONTREAL – Quebec drivers caught using their cellphones behind the wheel will be facing much stiffer penalities as of today.

Under a new road safety bill, drivers who use portable electronic devices will face fines between $300 and $600, up from $80 to $100, and five demerit points, up from four.

Repeat offenders will also have their licences automatically suspended for three, seven or 30 days.

Cyclists will also face fines between $80 and $100 if they are caught using electronic devices or wearing headphones.

Motorists are allowed to use one earbud while driving, whereas cyclists cannot wear any headphones.

