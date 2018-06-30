Heat warnings in effect for Toronto, GTA this Canada Day weekend

Heat warnings are in effect for Toronto and all of southern Ontario this long weekend.

Environment Canada says temperatures could reach the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s, while overnight lows are expected to be in the mid 20s, providing little or no relief from the heat.

“This will be the most significant heat event in the past few years,” said the national forecaster. “Current indications suggest hot temperatures could persist through next week.”

The national weather service says we have already had more days above 30 degrees than we had all of last summer.

Toronto’s medial officer of health has also issued a heat warning for the city. During the heat warning, the city opens its cooling centres.

The heat warning continues today in Toronto. @TOPublicHealth & @TorontoComms have a map with our cooling centres and other air-conditioned places across the city: https://t.co/HKaV7it03f #heatwarning — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) June 30, 2018

The extreme heat warning has also caused the Toronto Blue Jays to close the roof at Rogers Centre for Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers as a precaution. The team says a number of additional water stations will be available throughout the stadium to ensure fans stay hydrated.

Meantime, the weather agency has issued special weather statements for the eastern reaches of Quebec, as well as New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

It says “a very warm and humid airmass” will settle over eastern Quebec and the Maritime provinces this weekend, and will last into next week.