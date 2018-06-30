Alouettes QB Willy heads to locker-room for medical treatment after sack

REGINA – Montreal quarterback Drew Willy was removed from the Alouettes’ game against the host Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday and taken to the locker-room for medical treatment after being sacked in the third quarter.

Willy was escorted by the team’s training staff with seven minutes remaining in the quarter and his team up 13-6.

He appeared to be hit by Roughriders defensive lineman Charleston Hughes on the team’s previous possession and had to be helped off the field. He was able to walk under his own power.

Jeff Mathews replaced Willy at quarterback and was still under centre to start the fourth quarter.

Willy was 8-of-15 for 157 yards and a touchdown when he left the game.