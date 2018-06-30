Man dead after rollover on Hwy. 401 in Milton

A man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 401 in Milton on Saturday.

The OPP was called around 5 p.m. about a vehicle in a ditch on the westbound Highway 401 west of Trafalgar Road.

The found the man and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only one in the car at the time.

All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed between Trafalgar and James Snow Parkway for the investigation.