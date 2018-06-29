Quebec launches hiring drive for government-run cannabis store employees

MONTREAL – Quebec’s government-run cannabis monopoly is launching a hiring drive with jobs starting at $14 per hour.

Candidates without criminal records are being invited to apply on the corporation’s website for the positions of sales clerk as well as director and deputy director of the future cannabis stores.

Corporation spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault says the province is looking to open about 20 stores by mid-October, when federal legislation legalizing cannabis enters into force.

Quebecers will be able to order cannabis using the corporation’s online platform as early as Oct. 17.

Gaudreault says the Quebec cannabis corporation is offering competitive salaries for the positions of director and deputy director but couldn’t give details.

The corporation says it is ready to open stores in four Quebec cities: Levis, Trois-Rivieres, Drummondville and Quebec City.

Gaudreault says cannabis store locations in Montreal have yet to be finalized.