Jazz Jennings posts photo after gender confirmation surgery

NEW YORK, N.Y. – “I Am Jazz” star Jazz Jennings says she’s doing great following gender confirmation surgery.

The 17-year-old posted a photo of herself in a hospital gown on Instagram. She thanked followers for their “love and support.”

The TLC star was born male but identifies as female.

In a YouTube video earlier this month, she said she was looking forward to the surgery and had been ready for it “my entire life.”