Andy Samberg supports Terry Crews, 50 Cent explains LOL post

Andy Samberg and others on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” are standing with fellow cast member Terry Crews.

Samberg says the cast of the show were texting Tuesday and expressing their admiration for their co-star during Crews’ testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about his experience being groped by a Hollywood agent. He told Sen. Dianne Feinstein he didn’t fight back because he has learned the benefits of non-violence.

That response led rapper 50 Cent to joke on Instagram: “They would have had to take me to jail.”

The rapper was excoriated on social media, and now tells The Associated Press he was joking.

Crews is suing the agent he says groped him at a party in February 2016. Los Angeles prosecutors rejected filing charges over the incident.

This story corrects the spelling of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s first name.