2 pedestrians struck, impaired driver arrested in the Junction
by News Staff
Posted Jun 29, 2018 10:52 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 29, 2018 at 11:58 pm EDT
File photo of a Toronto Police cruiser. CITYNEWS
Toronto police say one man has been arrested after two pedestrians were struck in the Junction.
Police were called to Dundas Street and Pacific Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Friday night.
Initial reports from police indicate the driver attempted to flee the scene, but the car was chased down by witnesses and held the driver until officers arrived.
Toronto paramedics tell 680NEWS a man in his 50s was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries. A female was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
One man was taken into custody for impaired driving.
Police are investigating the incident.
