Man arrested, second suspect sought after fatal shooting downtown

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Toronto man and are looking for a second suspect after a shooting downtown on Monday.

Officers were called to an apartment building near Sherbourne and Dundas streets around 2:30 a.m.

Brent Young, 41, of Toronto, was found inside an apartment with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police arrested Warren Farrell and charged him with first-degree murder. He is due to appear in court on Friday.

Police are also searching for a second suspect in the murder.

Mark Thompson, 39, of Toronto is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone who saw the suspects between Sunday evening and Monday morning are asked to call police.