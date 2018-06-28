Loading articles...

Blue Jays trade Pearce, cash considerations to Red Sox for prospect Espinal

Last Updated Jun 28, 2018 at 11:40 pm EDT

Toronto Blue Jays' Steve Pearce celebrates in the dugout after his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. The Toronto Blue Jays have sent versatile veteran Steve Pearce as well as cash considerations to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league shortstop Santiago Espinal, the team announced Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Carlson

The Toronto Blue Jays have sent versatile veteran Steve Pearce as well as cash considerations to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for minor league shortstop Santiago Espinal, the team announced Thursday.

Pearce has four home runs, 16 RBI and hit .291 in 26 games for the Blue Jays this season. This was his second year with the club after signing a two-year contract worth US$12.5 million with Toronto in the 2016 off-season.

The 35-year-old, who plays mostly first base and outfield, batted .252 with 13 homers and 37 RBI during the 2017 campaign.

Espinal, 23, is averaging .313 for Boston’s Class-A advanced affiliate with seven home runs and 32 RBI.

