At least 6 cars damaged after fire in Pickering parking lot

Last Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 5:38 am EDT

The fire broke out in a parking lot on Valley Farm Road in Pickering on June 26, 2018. This photo was taken early the next morning. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari

Durham regional police are investigating after a fire damaged several cars in a parking lot in Pickering.

The fire broke out on Valley Farm Road near Brock Road and Highway 401 around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At least six cars were damaged or destroyed.

The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries.

The damaged cars have since been removed from the parking lot, but there is burnt out debris at the scene.

