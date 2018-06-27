Loading articles...

Man struck by car near Yorkdale Mall

Last Updated Jun 27, 2018 at 5:38 am EDT

A man is in hospital after he was hit by a car near Yorkdale Mall on June 27, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man in his 30s has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was not crossing at a marked crosswalk.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene.

There’s no word if any charges will be laid.

Dufferin was closed for several hours from the Highway 401 ramp to Cartwright Avenue. The area has since reopened.

Adam Mussaji

When will Drivers pay attention and care about pedestrians. If Driver cannot see a Human being in front of a CAR then he should get his eye sight checked OR take Driving & safety lessons.

June 27, 2018 at 6:12 am