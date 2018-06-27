Man struck by car near Yorkdale Mall

A man in his 30s has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle near Yorkdale Mall.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dufferin Street and Yorkdale Road just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said the victim was not crossing at a marked crosswalk.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene.

There’s no word if any charges will be laid.

Dufferin was closed for several hours from the Highway 401 ramp to Cartwright Avenue. The area has since reopened.