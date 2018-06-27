Tiny tabby thrown out of vehicle, OPP investigating

The OPP is investigating after a kitten was allegedly thrown out of the window of a vehicle in Simcoe, Ont.

Police say they received a call about the incident from a concerned driver around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

They say an investigation revealed that a small orange kitten was thrown from a vehicle while it was travelling westbound on Queensway West between Elizabeth Road and North Main Street. The vehicle then continued south on Queen Street.

A concerned driver saw the feline being flung and stopped her vehicle. She found the kitten and took it to a local veterinarian.

The kitten was determined to be about six to eight weeks old and was injured in the incident. The driver has since taken the kitten home and police say it is likely she will adopt the tiny tabby.

Police say the vehicle involved was an older model green coloured vehicle. They have the license plate number and police will be following up with the owner.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.