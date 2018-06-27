B.C. to release long-awaited money-laundering report by anti-corruption expert

VICTORIA – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby is expected to release an independent report today that examines money laundering in the province’s gambling industry.

Former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German was appointed to do a review after a Vancouver-area casino accepted $13.5 million in $20 bills over a one-month period in 2015, with police saying it could be proceeds of crime.

Eby tasked German to determine whether money laundering is an issue in casinos and to make recommendations.

He also asked German to advise him on provincial laws or policies that may require attention as a result of information he gathers.

Last December, Eby ordered more inspectors at casinos to keep tighter checks on gamblers as a way to prevent money laundering.

He said then that common sense would suggest some kind of problem at a casino if someone walks in with a hockey bag full of $20 bills.