Toronto park to be renamed after Elijah Marsh
Elijah Marsh, 3, died after wandering out into the extreme cold in Toronto on Feb. 19, 2015. HANDOUT
A park in the area of Bathurst Street and Highway 401 is to be re-named on Tuesday night in memory of a three-year-old boy who froze to death on a bitterly cold night in February of 2015.
Elijah Marsh had wandered away from his grandmother’s apartment on Neptune Drive in just his diaper, boots and a T-shirt.
He slipped out of the apartment while his family slept.
Dozens of volunteers scoured the area in the following hours but he was found behind a nearby house without vital signs.
His death touched many across the city — and the country.
Rajah Park was near where Elijah lived and where he would often play.
The re-naming ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Or
{* loginWidget *}