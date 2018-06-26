Toronto park to be renamed after Elijah Marsh

A park in the area of Bathurst Street and Highway 401 is to be re-named on Tuesday night in memory of a three-year-old boy who froze to death on a bitterly cold night in February of 2015.

Elijah Marsh had wandered away from his grandmother’s apartment on Neptune Drive in just his diaper, boots and a T-shirt.

He slipped out of the apartment while his family slept.

Dozens of volunteers scoured the area in the following hours but he was found behind a nearby house without vital signs.

His death touched many across the city — and the country.

Rajah Park was near where Elijah lived and where he would often play.

The re-naming ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

