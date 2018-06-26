Buzz Aldrin's ex-manager says she's been unfairly defamed

ORLANDO, Fla. – The former business manager for Apollo 11 moonwalker Buzz Aldrin says she’s being unfairly defamed in a lawsuit accusing her along with two of his children of misusing his credit cards and slandering him.

Christina Korp also posted a statement on Twitter late Monday blaming people who began to “exert undue influence” on Aldrin. She says they drove a wedge between Buzz, his children and herself. She told ABC’s “Good Morning America” she’s saddened by this.

Aldrin’s lawsuit filed earlier this month in a Florida state court, came a week after children Andrew and Janice filed a petition claiming Aldrin suffers from memory loss, delusions, paranoia and confusion.

Aldrin told ABC on Tuesday that he’s feeling great and “there’s less confusion and more clarity.”

He said “family is forever” and he’s “forever trying to patch it up.”