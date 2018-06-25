Loading articles...

Man killed in downtown apartment building

Last Updated Jun 25, 2018 at 5:27 am EDT

One man has been found dead after being shot at an apartment building on Sherbourne Street on June 25, 2018. CITYNEWS

Toronto police say one man is dead after being shot in a downtown apartment building.

Officers were called to 251 Sherbourne Street, just north of Dundas around 2:30 a.m. for the sound of gunshots on Monday.

They found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds in the hallway of the third floor and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating and no word on any suspects.

