'Dairy big mess' on Hwy. 401 after truck crashes, spilling yogurt

Last Updated Jun 22, 2018 at 7:12 am EDT

A transport truck carrying yogurt crashed on the westbound Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road on June 22, 2018. CITYNEWS/Mehrdad Nazarahari

The westbound Highway 401 near Meadowvale Road is partially closed after a transport truck crashed and spilled its load of yogurt onto the highway.

Ontario provincial police were called to the area just before 4 a.m. on Friday.

It appears the truck was heading westbound when it may have scraped up against the concrete median, ripping open the passenger side of the truck and spilling its load. The truck may have also struck the base of a sign.

Two lanes in the express are closed, and two collector lanes are closed.

No injuries were reported.

With files from Carl Hanstke

