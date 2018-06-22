Loading articles...

Man stabbed in the head near Weston and Eglinton

Last Updated Jun 22, 2018 at 6:40 am EDT

Toronto police investigate a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Oxford Drive on June 22, 2018. CITYNEWS

A man in his late 40s was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in the head.

Toronto police were called to the area of Weston Road and Oxford Drive, near Eglinton Avenue, just after midnight on Friday.

Police say there are looking for a female suspect, but so far, no description has been released.

They are also looking into the possibility this may be a domestic dispute.

