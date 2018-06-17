Woman dies after falling onto tracks at Pape station

Police are asking for help in identifying a woman who was killed after falling onto the tracks at Pape subway station.

Officers say the woman accidentally fell and was struck by a train at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She had no identification with her.

Police say she appears to be between 25 and 30.

The woman is described as white, 5 foot 4 inches, around 145 pounds with shoulder-length light brown and auburn hair. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder with the word “Love” and she was wearing a black tank top, black tights, black high-heeled shoes with laced straps.