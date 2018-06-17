50 dogs saved from Korean meat farm are recovering quickly in Montreal shelter

MONTREAL – Humane Society International says some 50 dogs that were rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are quickly recovering after a stressful journey to Canada.

The dogs were recovered with the help of animal advocates in Korea and transported to a Montreal emergency shelter last week.

Executive director Rebecca Aldworth says the dogs were found crammed in tiny cages and are suffering from a range of ailments including skin infections, eye infections, matted fur and parasites.

But she says despite their trauma, they’re quickly learning to trust humans and most will soon be ready for new homes.

It’s one of several recent rescues by the animal welfare group, which has previously recruited Olympic figure skater Meagan Duhamel to join its campaign to end the dog meat trade.

Aldworth says the humane society works with groups in South Korea to permanently shut the farms and to help the farmers transition to other revenue streams.