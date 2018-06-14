Loading articles...

New York attorney general sues Trump Foundation

Last Updated Jun 14, 2018 at 12:01 pm EDT

NEW YORK, N.Y. – New York’s attorney general says President Donald Trump’s foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.

Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican’s campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

