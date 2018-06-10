Veteran Canadian receiver Anthony Parker released by Calgary Stampeders

Anthony Parker’s time with the Calgary Stampeders has come to an end.

The Canadian receiver was released Sunday after seven seasons with the Stampeders. Last week, Calgary landed former all-star Eric Rogers.

CFL teams had to reduce their rosters to 46 active players Sunday. Clubs could also carry as many as 10 additional performers on their practice roster.

Parker, 28, was selected in the first round, No. 3 overall by Calgary in the 2011 CFL draft. The six-foot-two, 215-pound Vancouver native registered 178 catches for 2,245 yards and 15 TDs in 108 regular-season games with the Stampeders and helped the club win the 2014 Grey Cup.

The Toronto Argonauts bolstered their secondary by acquiring veteran defensive back Abdul Kanneh from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a 2019 eighth-round pick.

Injuries limited the five-foot-10, 175-pound Kanneh to seven games last season with Hamilton. He spent the previous three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks and was named a league all-star in 2015 after registering a league-best six interceptions.

Kanneh helped Ottawa win the Grey Cup in 2015.

Toronto was among a host of CFL teams that announced their final cuts Saturday.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders confirmed Sunday the release of veteran receivers Chad Owens, Bakari Grant and Canadian Rob Bagg. They also cut American offensive lineman Travis Bond, a former starter in Winnipeg who landed in Regina this off-season as a free agent.

The Riders also announced kicker Tyler Crapigna and offensive lineman Josiah St. John, both Canadians, will open the season on the six-game injured list.

Montreal initially announced that veteran offensive lineman Fulton Xavier was among its final cuts. But the Alouettes quickly issued a correction stating the six-foot-five, 290-pound left tackle hadn’t been released.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers let Canadian kicker Felix Menard-Briere go.

American kicker Sergio Castillo was among 10 players released by the Ottawa Redblacks. Castillo split the last three seasons with Winnipeg, Ottawa and Hamilton, making 39-of-47 field goals (83 per cent) and posting a 45-yard punting average.

The 2018 CFL season kicks off Thursday night with the Edmonton Eskimos visiting Winnipeg.