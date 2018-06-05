Marlins select Canadian outfielder Pompey in third round of MLB draft

The Miami Marlins selected Canadian outfielder Tristan Pompey in the third round, 89th overall, at the 2018 Major League Baseball draft.

The six-foot-four switch hitter from Mississauga, Ont., led the Kentucky Wildcats in 2018 with a .448 on-base percentage and batted .335 over 50 games as they narrowly missed the NCAA post-season.

He had a team-leading .464 OBP in Ketucky’s successful 2017 campaign with a .361 average.

Pompey was drafted by Minnesota in the 31st round of the 2015 draft, but he decided to play for the Wildcats instead.

Pompey’s older brother Dalton is an outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays selected right-handed pitcher Adam Kloffenstein with the 88th pick.

The 17-year-old six-foot-five pitcher, projected by some as a first-round pick, has committed to play college baseball with TCU next season and may prove tough to sign.