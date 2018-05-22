Loading articles...

Polansky wins first-round qualification match at French Open, Abanda loses

Last Updated May 22, 2018 at 6:00 pm EDT

Peter Polansky plays a shot to Vasek Pospisil, also of Canada, during their first round match at the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Montreal, Monday, August 7, 2017. Polansky defeated Norbert Gombos of Slovakia in first-round qualifying play Tuesday at the French Open. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

PARIS – Canada’s Peter Polansky defeated Norbert Gombos of Slovakia in first-round qualifying play Tuesday at the French Open.

Polansky, the No. 14 seed from Thornhill, Ont., needed two hours 10 minutes to complete the 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-2 victory.

In early women’s play, Montreal’s Francoise Abanda dropped a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 decision to Italy’s Martina Trevisan.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill had their matches suspended until Wednesday. Zhao and Italy’s Francesca Schiavone were tied at a set apiece while Bouchard’s match against Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic hadn’t started.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime won his opening match Sunday and will meet Spain’s Jaume Munar on Wednesday in the second round.

World No. 26 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., already has a spot in the main draw.

Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., withdrew from the Grand Slam event last week.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies