Markets Right Now: US stocks make modest gains at midday

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are making modest gains as energy companies rise with oil prices and banks also move higher.

Automakers are also up Tuesday after China agreed to reduce auto import duties. Fiat Chrysler gained 1.7 per cent.

Several industrial companies and retailers struggled. Boeing lost 1.1 per cent and Home Depot fell 1.4 per cent.

AutoZone fell 7.8 per cent after reporting weak quarterly sales. J.C. Penney dropped 4.8 per cent after its CEO left to become head of Lowe’s.

The S&P 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,736.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 33 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 24,979. The Nasdaq composite edged up 3 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 7,397.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.08 per cent.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as the U.S. and China make more progress on defusing their trade tensions.

Automakers rose early Tuesday after China lowered tariffs on autos. Fiat Chrysler gained 2.1 per cent and General Motors rose 1.7 per cent. Tata Motors of India rose 3.1 per cent.

Lowe’s rose 2.7 per cent after announcing that it was hiring the CEO of J.C. Penney, Marvin Ellison, to lead the company. J.C. Penney slumped 7.2 per cent.

The S&P 500 index rose 8 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 2,741.

The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 32 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 25,045. The Nasdaq composite increased 33 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 7,427.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 3.06 per cent.