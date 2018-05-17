Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Teacher at Toronto private school accused of sexually assaulting student
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 17, 2018 1:44 pm EDT
Adil Hamza, 43, of Mississauga, was arrested on May 17, 2018 and charged with the sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a student at Ontario International College in Scarborough. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police say a 43-year-old private school teacher has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a student.
Police say officers were called Monday to Ontario International College in Scarborough to investigate a report of a sexual assault.
It’s alleged a girl was sexually assaulted by her teacher off school property on April 2.
Police say Adil Hamza, of Mississauga, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
