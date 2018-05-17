Loading articles...

Teacher at Toronto private school accused of sexually assaulting student

Adil Hamza, 43, of Mississauga, was arrested on May 17, 2018 and charged with the sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a student at Ontario International College in Scarborough. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police say a 43-year-old private school teacher has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a student.

Police say officers were called Monday to Ontario International College in Scarborough to investigate a report of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged a girl was sexually assaulted by her teacher off school property on April 2.

Police say Adil Hamza, of Mississauga, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

 