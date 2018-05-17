Blue Jays Osuna ordered to stay away from alcohol, weapons and downtown condo

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roberto Osuna has been ordered not to communicate with the woman he’s accused of assaulting earlier this month.

As part of the conditions of his release, Osuna must also stay 100 metres away from his Lake Shore condo, may not possess any weapons and may not purchase, possess or consume any alcohol.

Osuna was arrested in the early morning hours of May 8 and charged with assault. He’s scheduled to be back in court on June 18.

The 23-year-old reliever remains on administrative leave from Major League Baseball until Monday but that could be extended.

The administrative leave, which is not considered discipline by MLB, is a seven-day period that gives the league time to investigate.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on a domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows the league to discipline a player for an alleged domestic violence incident regardless of whether it results in a trial.

Meanwhile, Toronto police say they have concluded their internal investigation into the release of a closed-circuit TV image of Osuna in custody. However, police say they are unable to discuss any details due to the provisions of the Police Services Act.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report