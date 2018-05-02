A city of potholes: Crews have filled around 134,000 in Toronto

It has been a bumpy ride across Toronto with potholes popping up on just about every street, due to roller coaster weather the city has endured.

Mayor John Tory will be updating the city’s latest efforts to repair them on Wednesday.

So far this year, city crews have filled in 133,852 potholes — the highest number ever this early in a year.

680 NEWS reporter Carl Hanstke spoke to drivers about the the pothole issue. Listen to the report below.

The freeze-thaw cycle is to blame for the rise in potholes, and the city is predicting more as the temperature fluctuation continues.

The city spends between $4 million and $5 million a year to fix potholes.

Drivers are being reminded to report any potholes to the city online or by calling 311.