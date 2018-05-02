Rome protects monuments ahead of Liverpool match

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Liverpool fans holds a scarf before the Champions League semifinal second leg soccer match between Liverpool and AS Roma, scheduled at the Olympic stadium, in Rome, Wednesday, May 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca)
ROME – Rome authorities have sealed off some of the city’s most famous monuments to protect them from vandalism as thousands of Liverpool fans gather ahead of their club’s Champions League match against Roma.
Protective barriers were put up around the Trevi Fountain as well as the Fountain of the Barcaccia in front of the Spanish Steps. The latter was damaged by Feyenoord fans ahead of a Europa League match three years ago.
Concerns of fan violence surround Wednesday’s match after two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault outside the stadium before the first leg.
