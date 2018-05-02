Maple Leaf Foods reports Q1 profit down, sales improve from year ago

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reported a drop in its first-quarter profit compared with a year ago, hurt by weakness in its pork business.

The meat and food processor says it earned $27.9 million, or 22 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $30.1 million, or 23 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales totalled $817.5 million, up from $811.2 million.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned 29 cents per share, down from 33 cents per share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 34 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

Maple Leaf says positive trends and performance in its underlying business were offset by market conditions in pork markets which were materially below a year ago.

