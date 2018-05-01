Four young men charged with attempted murder after Caledon stabbing

Provincial police say four young men have been charged with attempted murder after a 20-year-old was stabbed in his car in Caledon, Ont.

Police say they were called to an incident on Monday afternoon and found that a man had been stabbed in his vehicle after leaving a nearby gas station.

The man was seriously injured.

Investigators say they found another vehicle involved and arrested four males without incident.

A 17-year-old, an 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old, all from Brampton, are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana under 30 grams.

The two youngest accused were also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.