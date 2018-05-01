TVA Group signs deal to acquire Serdy Media and Serdy Video for $24M

MONTREAL – TVA Group Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Serdy Media Inc. and the Serdy Video Inc. group of companies for $24 million.

The deal gives TVA the Evasion and Zeste specialty channels.

Evasion’s programming is focused on travel, tourism, adventure and food. Zeste is a cooking and lifestyle network.

TVA Group chief executive France Lauziere says the acquisition is part of the company’s broader content diversification strategy.

Lauziere says both channels will reach larger audiences and benefit from additional resources that will help them grow their reach.

The deal requires regulatory approval.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TVA.B, TSX:QBR.B)