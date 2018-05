Toronto fire is battling a 3-alarm industrial fire on Albion Road near Highway 27.

Crews were called to the scene around 6 p.m. Tuesday to an auto shop at Albion and Westmore Drive.

The roof reportedly collapsed into the garage and thick black smoke was seen pouring from the building at one point, prompting evacuations in the area.

Vaughan fire was called in to assist.

No injuries have been reported.