The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

10. Misadventures with the Boss by Kendall Ryan – 9781947222823 – (Waterhouse Press)

9. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Last Child by John Hart – 9781429961936 – (St. Martin’s Press)

4. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell – 9781501154669 – (Atria Books)

2. The Fallen by David Baldacci – 9781538761373 – (Grand Central Publishing)

1. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara – 9780062319807 – (Harper)

iBook charts for week ending April 29, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

