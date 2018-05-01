The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending April 29, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara – 9780062319807 – (Harper)

2. The Fallen by David Baldacci – 9781538761373 – (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Twisted Prey by John Sandford – 9780735217362 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Then She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell – 9781501154669 – (Atria Books)

5. A Higher Loyalty by James Comey – 9781250192462 – (Flatiron Books)

6. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Last Child by John Hart – 9781429961936 – (St. Martin’s Press)

8. Iron Princess by Meghan March – 9781943796083 – (Meghan March LLC)

9. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Misadventures with the Boss by Kendall Ryan – 9781947222823 – (Waterhouse Press)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____