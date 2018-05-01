Summer springs into the GTA: It's going to feel like 28 C

Goodbye snow, hello shorts! The GTA is going straight from winter to summer weather on Tuesday with sunshine with a guaranteed high of 25 C.

Tuesday will even mark the first humidex of the year with the mercury feeling closer to 28.

680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor says it’ll be even warmer on Wednesday, but it could come at a bit of a wet price.

“The humidity will increase today (but) we’ll really notice it tomorrow afternoon,” she explained.

“It will feel closer to 30 with the humidity and with that increase in the humidity comes the chance of thunderstorms.”

Enjoy the summer preview while you can because those colder temperatures will be making a comeback.

Closer to seasonal temperatures are expected on Thursday and Friday as steady rain is in the forecast for the GTA on both days.

Taylor said we’ll be back to a below average temperature on Sunday, with a forecasted high of just 13 C.

The normal high for this time of year is 16 C.