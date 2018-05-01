Registration starts Tuesday for Toronto municipal election

The municipal race gets underway Tuesday, as registration opens at City Hall for those who choose to run for council, school board or the mayor of Toronto.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the final day to file papers is July 27. A list of candidates will be provided here.

It is expected Mayor John Tory will sign up to try and win another term for the city’s top job. But he could have some new competition.

Community advocate Sarah Climenhaga is expected to submit her nomination papers on Tuesday morning. In a release, she said her “leadership that listens” campaign will focus on data-based decision making, community feedback and real accountability.

Since the last election, the size of council has increased from 44 to 47 wards. Last month, CityNews reported council could see up to 10 new faces this fall as some current city councillors hope to make the move to provincial politics in June.

There were also boundary changes, with three new wards up for grabs and no incumbents to lead the pack.

The municipal election will be held on Oct. 22.