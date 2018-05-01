Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police release photos of break and enter suspects
by News Staff
Posted May 1, 2018 11:59 am EDT
A suspect in a break and enter investigation. Toronto Police.
Toronto police have released security camera photos of four suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation.
The break in happened last Thursday afternoon at a home near Wilson and Jane.
Police say four men entered the home and stole valuables before taking off.
If you know anything, contact police.
