Police release photos of break and enter suspects

A suspect in a break and enter investigation. Toronto Police.

Toronto police have released security camera photos of four suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter investigation.

The break in happened last Thursday afternoon at a home near Wilson and Jane.

Police say four men entered the home and stole valuables before taking off.

If you know anything, contact police.

 

