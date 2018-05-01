Nova Scotia says liquor corporation will open three additional marijuana outlets

HALIFAX – Three months after announcing just nine outlets would sell legal marijuana in Nova Scotia, the province says three more outlets will be added by the fall.

Stores in Bridgewater, New Minas, and Antigonish will open as required renovations are completed.

In a news release, Finance Minister Karen Casey says the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation has been working since the original announcement on Jan. 30 to “identify additional locations that could be renovated for cannabis sales.”

Casey says the addition of the new stores will provide greater access to the legal market.

During his January announcement, Justice Minister Mark Furey admitted to “gaps in the map,” prompting critics to raise black market concerns in underserviced areas.

The new stores are to operate with two outlets in Halifax, and one each in Amherst, Dartmouth, Lower Sackville, New Glasgow, Sydney River, Truro and Yarmouth after legalization comes into effect this summer.