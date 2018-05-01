Nielsen's top programs for April 23-29

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for April 23-29. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 11.8 million.

2. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.16 million.

3. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 9.26 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.16 million.

5. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 8.77 million.

6. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 8.43 million.

7. “Mom,” CBS, 8.31 million.

8. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.13 million.

9. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.82 million.

10. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.79 million.

11. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 7.63 million.

12. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.62 million.

13. “Instinct,” CBS, 7 million.

14. “NCIS” (Thursday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.98 million.

15. “NCIS” (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.69 million.

16. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.55 million.

17. “Roseanne” (Thursday, 9 p.m.), ABC, 6.51 million.

18. “The Big Bang Theory” (Monday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 6.38 million.

19. “Roseanne” (Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.), ABC, 6.381 million.

20. “Roseanne” (Tuesday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 6.378 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.