Nebraska AG sues lawmakers to block subpoena of prisons head

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska’s attorney general sued 16 state lawmakers on Tuesday to prevent the corrections director from having to testify before a committee about his department’s lethal injection protocol.

Attorney General Doug Peterson filed the lawsuit on behalf of Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes.

The lawsuit seeks to block a subpoena issued by the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee following a complaint by state Sen. Ernie Chambers, of Omaha, a fervent death penalty opponent.

Attorneys general have filed similar lawsuits in the past in cases that involve separation-of-powers disputes between the state’s executive and legislative branches, but such moves are unusual.

“It has happened, but it’s rare,” said Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O’Donnell.

O’Donnell, who also was named in the lawsuit, said the Legislature will likely hire an outside attorney to defend the affected lawmakers.

Frakes is an appointee of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, but his department has faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers because of persistent overcrowding and staffing problems and a series of high-profile incidents, including two riots and an escape in the last three years.

Chambers contends the department’s new execution protocol is unconstitutional and has questioned whether state officials followed the correct procedures for putting it into place. Frakes was ordered to appear before the committee at a public hearing on May 8.

The complaint came as state officials try to begin the process required to execute two of Nebraska’s 11 death row inmates. The Department of Correctional Services faces several lawsuits from civil liberties groups over the protocol and its refusal to release records that would identify its supplier of lethal injection drugs — information the department released in the past without objections. Legislation that would have given the department the authority to withhold such information stalled in the 2017 session.

Nebraska’s last execution took place in 1997.

The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court alleges that the subpoena to force Frakes to testify violates Nebraska’s constitutional separation of powers. Peterson asked a judge to quash the subpoena and bar lawmakers from taking similar actions in the future.

It also contends that Frakes was directed to testify before the wrong committee. The Judiciary Committee, which includes Chambers, has been known to grill Frakes in past hearings. The lawsuit argues that the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee should have jurisdiction.

The lawmakers named in the lawsuit are members of the Judiciary Committee and Executive Board, even though some members voted against issuing the subpoena.

Sen. Laura Ebke, the chairwoman of the Judiciary Committee and one of the defendants, was not immediately available for comment.

