'N Sync reunites to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – There were thousands of screaming fans, songs and jokes — just like old times as ‘N Sync reunited to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans lined the block to catch a glimpse of Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick as the famous fivesome received a star Monday on the legendary boulevard in Los Angeles. Fans occasionally broke into song as each member took the stage.

Lance Bass addressed his LGBT fans, saying he didn’t come out publicly during the band’s heyday in the late ’90s and early 2000s in part because he grew up deeply religious in Mississippi. He says he didn’t have the strength then but does now, and he thanked the gay community and others for their support.