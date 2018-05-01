2 men injured in separate incidents involving freight trains

A man in his 20s has been airlifted to a trauma centre after being struck by a CN freight train just east of the Brampton GO Station.

It happened just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, near Queen and Centre streets.

Peel paramedics said the man suffered life-threatening injuries to his lower body. Police said he also has a broken arm.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said GO train traffic should not be affected by the incident.

Meanwhile, another man, believed to be in his 50s, has been rushed to a local trauma centre after a collision involving a pick-up truck and a train in Stouffville.

York regional police said it happened at a railway crossing on Aurora Road between Woodbine and Warden avenues.

The man’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Police have closed off the area while they investigate.