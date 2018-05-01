Truck driver allegedly on phone when he ran red light, struck motorcycle: Manitoba RCMP

“He could have died.”

That’s how Manitoba RCMP began a terrifying tweet that showed a big rig appearing to run a red light and crash into an oncoming motorcyclist.

According to GPS coordinates from the dash cam video, the crash appears to have taken place in Oak Bluff, Man., on April 24 just before 6 p.m.

In the brief, heart-stopping video, the motorcyclist seems to spot the oncoming transport truck at the last second and begins to wobble while desperately trying to evade the inevitable collision. His efforts prove futile, and the truck crashes into the motorcycle, throwing the rider to the pavement.

Luckily, the motorcyclist gets right up and begins to walk away from the scene.

The RCMP said he suffered only minor injuries.

Witnesses told police the driver of the truck, a 50-year-old man, was on his phone at the time.

He’s been charged with distracted driving and running a red light, but many online questioned if the $406 fine was enough of a punishment or deterrent.

“Only $406?” asked Linda Ericsson on Twitter. “That fine is criminal.”

“$406.00 that’s it??” tweeted Nick Vandale. “Could have been a major tragedy. Let’s wake up and make some new harsher laws for distraction driving!”

The current maximum fine for distracted driving in Manitoba is $204, among the lowest in Canada after Quebec ($80 to 100) and New Brunswick ($172.50).

But the province is seeking amendments to the current legislation that would increase penalties.

‏“Many drivers fail to understand the danger associated with distracted driving,” Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said when the amendments were proposed on March 19. “There has been an unprecedented four-fold increase in the number of accidents involving distracted drivers between 2011 and 2016, with no decline in serious injuries or fatal collisions caused by distracted driving in Manitoba.”

The amendments would include a three-day licence suspension for a first offence of prohibited use of a hand-operated electronic device while driving, and seven days for a second offence.

Distracted drivers in Ontario face fines between $490 and $1,000.

Prince Edward Island has the highest distracted driving fines in Canada, ranging from $500 to $1,200.