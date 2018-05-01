Lawsuit accuses Weinstein of assaulting female producer

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted a female employee, threatening her job and future in the industry if she reported anything, according to court papers alleging the abuse went on for about five years until just weeks before the first news reports about his conduct with other women in the film industry.

Alexandra Canosa, a producer on Netflix’s “Marco Polo,” filed a lawsuit in December against Weinstein and his brother Bob as well as their company and board members. She detailed the allegations in a complaint filed Monday.

Canosa said she worked for the company for years and that Weinstein began sexually assaulting in 2010 at the Tribeca Grand Hotel. The alleged abuse continued until September 2017 and took place in New York, Los Angeles and overseas in Malaysia and Budapest. She says he threatened that she would lose her job and he’d blackball her if she denied his advances.

“On many occasions, Harvey Weinstein insisted on meeting with plaintiff in isolated environments for business purposes, made sure that no other persons or bystanders were around when having business meetings with plaintiff, demanded sexual contact, and threatened plaintiff if she would not give him what he wanted, and forcing himself on plaintiff despite repeated requests to stop,” the complaint said.

Weinstein has previously denied any non-sexual contact. His attorneys did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.

Scores of women have come forward since last fall to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct. He is under criminal investigation in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

He was fired from the production company he started with his brother. The business recently filed for bankruptcy.

He has not been charged criminally.