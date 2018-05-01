New patios on King Street expected to attract pedestrians to area

Patio season is here, literally, for businesses on the King Street corridor.

The city began construction two days ago on several new patios on King Street where cars once used to park. They will be ready later this week.

The city is hoping the new patios, as well as art installations and other public spaces will be completed over the next few weeks.

Since the city implemented the King Street Transit Pilot last November — which forces cars to turn off King at intersections between Bathurst and Jarvis — many business owners have complained that the removal of street parking and car traffic has hurt their bottom line.

The patio component of the project is designed to bring people back, and restaurants are thrilled at the opportunity now that summer is almost here.

Coun. Joe Cressy said the pilot project has been a tremendous success, bringing 12,000 new streetcar riders to the corridor. He said the traffic restrictions should be made permanent. City council will decide whether to continue at the end of the year.

Some business owners, however, still have reservations.

“I think it’s taken all the vibrancy out of King Street,” said Oretta restaurant owner Sal Mele. “Our walk-in traffic is down. I think (the patios) will create more vibrancy and pedestrian traffic.”

Cressy said that traffic is something that was always in the plan.

“The purpose of the King Street pilot has always been to put people in transit first,” he said. “But part of the vision was always to turn King Street into a destination, not just a street you travel through, but a street you celebrate. We’re turning King Street into Toronto’s front porch.”

Cressy added when the city first came up with adding public spaces to the area, there were 17 locations chosen. That number has now doubled and he predicts more and more people will be coming forward to apply.

When they’re done the new patios will cost each business about $7,000 to 9,000, plus up to $46 per square metre in yearly permit fees.