Gibson guitar maker sees a future with bankruptcy protection

Last Updated May 2, 2018 at 12:20 am EDT

File-This April 4, 2009, file photo shows Metallica basisit Robert Trujillo, left, and Jimmy Page jamming together at the 2009 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland. The maker of the Gibson guitar, omnipresent for decades on the American music stage, is filing for bankruptcy protection after wrestling for years with debt. A pre-negotiated reorganization plan filed Tuesday, May 1, 2018, will allow Gibson Brands Inc. to continue operations with $135 million in financing from lenders.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak,File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Gibson guitars, such a fixture in music history that Chuck Berry was laid to rest with his and B.B. King affectionately named his “Lucille,” faces a setback with its maker’s decision to seek bankruptcy protection.

But the decision Tuesday by Gibson Brands Inc. came with an assurance that the company is refocusing on its specialty, musical instruments, and moving away from its debt-plagued push to sell home electronics.

In the hands of musicians from Jimmy Page to Duane Allman and Slash, Gibson’s electric guitars have been a foundational element of blues and rock.

Gibson was founded in 1894 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. It also makes the Epiphone and Wurlitzer pianos.

The company has already sold off some noncore brands that contributed to its burdensome debt load.

