York U begins offering tuition credit for students affected by strike

Starting Monday, York University will begin offering tuition credit options to students who withdrew from the fall/winter semester because of the ongoing strike.

The tuition credit allows students to retake dropped courses or pick up a new course anytime before the end of 2019 without any additional costs.

Other options include bursaries up to $1,500 for students who’ve been impacted financially or those who have had to make changes to travel arrangements.

Nearly 3,000 contract faculty and teaching assistants at York University have been off the job since March 5.

